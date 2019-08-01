As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Financial Architects Boosted Holding; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Value Rose While Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Position by $640,500

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 255,170 shares. Moreover, Whitnell And has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 494 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). World Asset Management Inc holds 14,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 192,953 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Net Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 26,777 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,294 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 57,801 shares. 17,254 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur Company. Blackrock reported 0.04% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Pushis Glenn. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150 on Friday, May 24.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,012 shares to 262 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 83,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,000 shares. Aspen Invest Management accumulated 6,770 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 2,186 shares. Moreover, Korea Corp has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hhr Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Cap Limited Com reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,717 were accumulated by Athena Cap Advsr Limited Company. California-based Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,747 shares. Alpine Glob Ltd Company accumulated 22,569 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 606,993 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell & Associate holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,240 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 2,149 shares. Blackrock owns 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 147.55M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

