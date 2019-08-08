As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Excalibur Management Has Lowered Holding; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Permit Capital Has Boosted Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an “Unsend” feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 2.63M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley holds 0.04% or 1,738 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Ww owns 44.50 million shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested in 0.43% or 270,570 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has 7,319 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 8,958 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bamco New York owns 93,116 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.6% or 35,577 shares. Iconiq Limited Com owns 5.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,605 shares. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,395 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 63,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Capital Limited Company has 0.74% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 8.65 million were reported by Ajo L P. Axa has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 209,100 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 7.47M shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.36M shares. D E Shaw And Commerce invested in 755,404 shares. Sei Invests Co has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 45,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.17% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd reported 49,393 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.69M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. 370,818 were accumulated by Goelzer Invest Management Inc.