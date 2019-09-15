As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Upped Holding by $388,895; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 28,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 685,995 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.31M, down from 714,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 367,778 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424.58 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook Can’t Deny Data Cambodian Exile Seeks for Self-Defense; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,076 shares. Moreover, Winfield Associate has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,320 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.12% or 11,859 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 42,133 shares. Altfest L J & reported 4,178 shares. Frontier Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 14,339 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 35,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 699,115 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,580 shares. Grimes & Communications Inc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 32,780 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 258,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 321,688 shares stake.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 713,700 shares to 508,772 shares, valued at $121.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 292,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 86,481 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,321 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 24,045 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 95 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Advisory Services Ltd holds 0% or 43 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 300,844 shares. 4,406 were reported by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 870,618 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 15,533 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,224 shares to 384,263 shares, valued at $70.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 424,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.