As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $23.42 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Held by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $187.48. About 5.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 12/04/2018 – EU DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITIES TO CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA WORKING GROUP TO LOOK INTO HARVESTING OF PERSONAL DATA FOR ECONOMIC OR POLITICAL REASONS; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 15,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 70,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 55,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 384,920 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE)

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,179 shares to 16,711 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 200,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,099 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 70,678 shares. 3.73 million are owned by Brown Management Limited Liability Company. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 3,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,355 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 3,911 shares or 0% of the stock. 11 were reported by Valley Advisers. Parkside National Bank And Trust stated it has 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10,155 shares. 647,546 are held by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 393,791 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 47,395 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2,003 shares. Daiwa Gru accumulated 9,788 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 191 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Corporation owns 33,836 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 1.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M owns 164,819 shares. Bollard Limited Liability holds 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 201,266 shares. Provident Tru Com stated it has 1,758 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Lc invested in 1.71% or 7,206 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 15.95M shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. 22,661 were reported by North Star Mgmt. Homrich And Berg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,545 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mar Vista Invest Lc accumulated 673,676 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Meritage Port Management reported 63,468 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 15,363 shares. Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 29,035 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74M shares, valued at $416.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.