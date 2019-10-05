As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Stake; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Springowl Associates Decreased Its Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.81 million shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74M shares, valued at $416.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 113,864 were accumulated by Twin Capital Management. 25,847 are owned by Ami Inv Management. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bancshares holds 27,714 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,318 shares. Magellan Asset has 8.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Middleton Inc Ma owns 72,078 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J And Company reported 4,178 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management Inc reported 13,415 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Noven Gp has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8.68M are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma. 6,249 are owned by St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,377 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.