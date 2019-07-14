As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $35.69 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $795,600

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51M, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 22/03/2018 – Regents Meetings: Facebook fallout: Americans’ privacy at risk across entire tech, information industry; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 05/04/2018 – German justice minister to press Facebook on its algorithms; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99M, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.14M shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Quantres Asset Management has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10,489 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Orrstown Financial Service holds 0.01% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset invested in 0.84% or 13,415 shares. Cadian Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 417,000 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 24,923 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management owns 50,847 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 0.39% or 38,079 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. New York-based Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Inv Associate Llc holds 2,460 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. L & S Advisors has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 1.45% or 359,501 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was made by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 1,608 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 112,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.11% or 954,200 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,860 shares. Laurion Management LP holds 52,356 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 20,800 shares stake. Victory Cap invested in 0% or 1,330 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com accumulated 250,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Coe Capital Ltd has 11,620 shares. United Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,410 shares.