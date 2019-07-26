As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped by $2.39 Million Its Position; As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, First Financial Has Lifted Holding by $724,074

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 14,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.36 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89M shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc owns 7,714 shares. 7,292 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Liability. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 251,525 shares or 1% of its portfolio. 296,000 were accumulated by Archon Prns Limited Co. Credit Agricole S A reported 363,387 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 137,608 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.74M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 52,665 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.66% or 509,756 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Azimuth Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New England And Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 6,646 shares in its portfolio. Clark Group Inc stated it has 1.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Anderson Hoagland reported 0.95% stake. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.40 million shares for 2.59% of their portfolio.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management Inc stated it has 33,889 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 1,110 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Company. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 376,261 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 3.16M shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Co holds 95,969 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Hendershot owns 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,084 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 27,116 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Assocs owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,573 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 109,597 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cordasco owns 100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 2,013 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 255,345 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $154.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 433,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR).