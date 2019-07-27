As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Lowered by $383,792 Its Position; Menta Capital Trimmed Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stake by $536,192

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 2,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica says Wylie is ‘misrepresenting himself and the company’ in Facebook data scandal

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.16 million shares traded or 248.80% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $215,875 were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L. $623,895 worth of stock was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $441,923 was made by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.44 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares to 3,721 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 17,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Sg Management Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). New York-based Catalyst Cap Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 13,943 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.14% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 198,471 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 176,253 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 350,268 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 155,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 755,599 shares.

