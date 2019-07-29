As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Upped Stake by $27.68 Million; Wedgewood Partners Holding In C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Was Has Raised

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 166,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.09M, up from 337,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.34M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 224,031 shares to 24,030 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 94,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt Co has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 114,995 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Services Inc. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 67,578 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Ycg Limited Liability invested in 145,791 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Moreover, Aravt Lc has 3.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 3.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,388 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 12,350 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd invested in 2,555 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.1% or 5,811 shares. California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comm Bank invested in 0.7% or 354,861 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 130,287 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. The insider Kass Jordan T sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $98,307 was made by OBRIEN CHRIS on Tuesday, February 5. $99,985 worth of stock was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transport Executives See Better Picture In Second Half-Maybe – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Adds To European Brokerage With Italian Acquisition – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 0% or 2,496 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 61,759 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 6,141 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Lc. Wesbanco Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 20,714 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 83,225 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 36,868 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.67% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 41,799 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,962 shares. 6,638 are held by Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc Bankshares Usa has 0.09% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 7,139 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has 1,270 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 0.07% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 8,900 shares. First Advsrs LP has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Washington Cap Mgmt owns 5,800 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares to 525,139 shares, valued at $49.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,262 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).