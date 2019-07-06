As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased by $27.68 Million Its Position; Bvf Position in Mei Pharma (MEIP) Has Lowered by $839,859

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 166,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.09M, up from 337,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 09/05/2018 – Facebook’s new election interference firewall got its biggest test yet – and it failed; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio)

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 225,222 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Results for ME-344 in Combination with Bevacizumab in Early HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Patients at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MEI Pharma: Time To Reload At Key Support Level – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MEI Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Voruciclib Synergistically Induces Apoptosis in Combination with Venetoclax in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Doubles Down On MEI Pharma, Considers ME-401 ‘Best-In-Class’ – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 78,328 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 283,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan reported 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ami Inv Mgmt Inc has 2.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tanaka Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc reported 976,368 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,240 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability holds 200,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware owns 11,282 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 9.73M shares. Par Cap Inc owns 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 357,800 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% stake. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com owns 4,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory invested in 102,334 shares. California-based Regis Mngmt Communication Llc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Mngmt holds 305,197 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Australia-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 8.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 33,648 shares to 92,488 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 26,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,093 shares, and cut its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP).