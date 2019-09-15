As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Position by $901,824; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 78,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 303,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 225,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12,376 shares to 83,158 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,365 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 73,924 shares. Moreover, Twin Focus Prns Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boys Arnold & holds 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 32,091 shares. Parsec Financial Inc invested in 0.05% or 29,222 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 1.10M shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 21,118 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 87.03M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advsr reported 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 18,378 shares. Victory has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Associated Banc owns 350,073 shares. Arizona-based Sterling Investment Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Conning Inc accumulated 147,126 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cahill Fincl Advsr Inc reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 805,388 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howland Lc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock owns 14,856 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 114,291 shares. 141,045 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co reported 70,806 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howard Capital Mngmt has 3.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advisors Limited Co reported 1.59% stake. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 18,214 shares. 60,000 are held by Leonard Green And Lp. Wellington Shields And Llc owns 3,210 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 14,493 shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 1.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Capital has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,804 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

