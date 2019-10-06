As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $113.82 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Holding by $64.13 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 659.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 562,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 647,876 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.35M, up from 85,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 589,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788.94M, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Put) (NYSE:WHR) by 49,600 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 57,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,470 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

