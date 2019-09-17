As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Stake by $522,048; Augustine Asset Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 452,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.24M, up from 449,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $185.89. About 5.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 6.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European oil majors upgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stock’s Recent Strength Doesn’t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,008 shares to 134,663 shares, valued at $22.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,841 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

