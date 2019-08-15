As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Telos Capital Management Decreased by $325,858 Its Stake; Schooner Capital Has Cut Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding as Shares Declined

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $182.74. About 10.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.00M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.55 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,549 shares to 233,670 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.