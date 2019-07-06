As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, St Johns Investment Management Company Decreased Position by $355,240; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shares Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $10.13 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 23,857 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 28/03/2018 – Facebook must give judge documents for U.S. tax probe of Irish unit; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

