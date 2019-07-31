As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Upped by $1.17 Million Its Position; Consolidated Investment Group Maintains Holding in Equinix (EQIX)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $12.24 during the last trading session, reaching $498.82. About 465,169 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

