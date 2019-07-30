As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Valiant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $20.24 Million; Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Its Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $213.53. About 647,370 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 9.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 12/04/2018 – Facebook has been worried about data leaks like this since it went public in 2012; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 27/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK FILED IN CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS, SEEKING CLASS ACTION STATUS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. $2.89M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was bought by Doliveux Roch. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 3,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.26% or 16,497 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa stated it has 134,242 shares. 498 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.52M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 4,200 shares. The Maine-based Headinvest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,371 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 179,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.28% or 569,790 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.21% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 2,450 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.04% or 1,701 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 1.62 million shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 2,298 shares to 13,546 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,208 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Mngmt owns 3.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 129,976 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney &, New York-based fund reported 60,400 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc stated it has 10,133 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Allen Ops Limited invested in 3,624 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 61,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability reported 390 shares stake. 475,427 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 1.60 million shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 560,431 shares. Moreover, Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). S&Co invested in 18,199 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc reported 0.56% stake. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.51% or 22,830 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 155,918 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

