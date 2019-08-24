As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Shareholder Tnb Financial Decreased Holding by $1.35 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 97,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 16,561 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37 million for 13.65 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares to 266,004 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 15,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer holds 23,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested in 2,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 916,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc invested in 0% or 1,892 shares. First Advisors LP owns 23,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp reported 1,046 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 26,214 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 99,700 shares. 18,600 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 73,049 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 1,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 28,908 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,341 activity. The insider Johnson Laura L bought $62,413.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Communication Ma reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Consolidated Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,100 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 620 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 602,597 shares. Lincoln National Corp owns 15,540 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 194,151 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks reported 198,326 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 1.23 million shares. Acg Wealth reported 35,184 shares. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 6,410 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.82% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio.

