As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Weatherly Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 311,100 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $180.99. About 9.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?; 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware invested in 201,925 shares. 18,215 are held by Bridgewater Associate L P. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,832 shares. First Long Island Investors reported 3.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 420 shares. Washington Tru reported 1.13% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,432 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 8,492 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated reported 106,238 shares. 226,407 are owned by Shell Asset. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 106,575 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 1.13% or 6,395 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 63,087 shares stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,000 shares to 64,212 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,335 shares to 26,526 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

