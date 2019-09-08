As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 23/04/2018 – FB: 99% OF 1Q ISIS,AL-QAEDA ITEMS ACTIONED ON NOT USER REPORTED

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Sarl invested in 0.74% or 35,715 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 1.08% or 53,703 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 29,013 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Puzo Michael J owns 1,275 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability has invested 1.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 527,404 shares. American Natl Insur Tx has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Luxor Cap Grp Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,253 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S & holds 0.03% or 1,672 shares. Mengis Management, Oregon-based fund reported 5,931 shares. Covington Cap reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). High Pointe Ltd Company accumulated 1,510 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 8.26 million shares. Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 28,006 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 1,770 shares. 18,439 were accumulated by Jag Cap Management Ltd Llc. 24,100 are held by Midas Mgmt. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 732,065 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 158,568 shares. 76,494 were accumulated by Granite Inv. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12.43 million shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 118,218 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,403 shares. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 45,173 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.88 million shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 3.9% stake. 29,334 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank Trust.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.