As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Management Increased Stake; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Lifted Position

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 12,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 81,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 69,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 4.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 08/05/2018 – ZIELKE: COMMERZBANK HAS RESUMED MARKETING ON FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stitch Fix Unravels Over Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 FANG Stocks to Buy Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 92,805 shares to 186,892 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 42,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,018 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman turns bullish on semi equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.