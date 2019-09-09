As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Raised Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ycg Has Cut by $410,050 Its Holding

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world – and Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 25/04/2018 – Bickert says that Facebook has difficulty combating fake news and the community does not want them policing the truth; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI alone can’t handle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,701 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

