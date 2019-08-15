As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed Its Position

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its interim head of U.S. policy; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 93,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 104,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Should Not Buy Square – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

