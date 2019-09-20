As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Raised Holding by $10.47 Million; Shamrock Asset Management Lifted Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM)

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2135.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 54,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02M, up from 2,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 20/03/2018 – The End for Facebook’s Security Evangelist; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,875 shares to 99,358 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

