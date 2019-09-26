As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted Holding by $1.39 Million; As Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Stock Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised by $705,815 Its Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 64,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 779,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95 million, up from 715,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 270,943 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 21,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.53. About 10.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTRY, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS TO MEET MARCH 28; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 79,080 shares to 501,755 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 44,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Trump Impeachment Investigation Boosts Gold Price | INN – Investing News Network” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilton Garden Inn Shakes Up Its Cocktail Menu with the Help of Judy Greer, Award-Winning Actress and Star of Hotel Brand’s Ad Campaign – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “First Quantum Minerals Falls After Denying Takeover Talks | INN – Investing News Network” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “LG Chem Teams Up with Umicore for NCM Materials | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold INN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 106.30 million shares or 1.48% more from 104.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.51M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.61M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 331,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System reported 156,686 shares stake. 214,339 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 48,166 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 231,755 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 304,292 shares. 18,100 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,492 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 18,254 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 251,258 shares. Laurion Cap LP reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Commerce stated it has 64,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Mgmt has 7,125 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 4,004 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 2,422 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 152,850 are owned by Gmt Capital Corporation. Hendershot Invests accumulated 1.3% or 20,544 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,224 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Texas-based Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montecito Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 838,469 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trb Advsr LP invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. 174,215 were reported by Wafra.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,725 shares to 423,950 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Wall Street is underestimating how much money Apple will make off 5G, says Jefferies – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.