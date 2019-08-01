As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Position; Parsons Capital Management Holds Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 1.86M shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 3,533 shares. Dana Invest Advsr stated it has 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.57% stake. Natixis reported 3.32 million shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Farmers Retail Bank owns 1,051 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 129,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 69,060 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Inc has 3.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,096 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 3.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scotia Incorporated owns 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 257,129 shares. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 15,401 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 6,329 shares. Field And Main Bancorp stated it has 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Capital Fund Management holds 66,788 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 11,458 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc reported 36,574 shares. Voya Investment Management stated it has 80,560 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 33,436 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,391 are held by Commerce Bank. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 300 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 201,922 shares. First Natl Trust reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lifeplan Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Natixis accumulated 175,171 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,006 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.