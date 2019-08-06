As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Park Presidio Capital Upped by $2.99 Million Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 14.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WINS DELAY OF CLASS-ACTION TRIAL THAT WAS SET FOR JULY; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 448,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71M, down from 457,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Llp reported 6.37M shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 3,384 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dakota Wealth holds 0.4% or 4,118 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Advisers accumulated 0.08% or 750 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Asset Strategies has 6,987 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,864 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 11,400 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Mngmt Corporation reported 14,716 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cheviot Value Management Ltd reported 28,554 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,255 shares. Ycg Limited Company holds 4.23% or 145,791 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 103,487 shares to 224,709 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).