As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.99 Million; Diversified Trust Co Continues to Hold Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 24,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34 million, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Co owns 1.08M shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,391 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Il. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 0.58% or 24,553 shares. Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 880,796 shares. 40,070 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Company. Shellback Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny accumulated 0.23% or 7,466 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 18,907 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 8.42M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 84,842 were accumulated by Wesbanco State Bank. Lone Pine Lc invested in 4.72% or 4.84M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,241 shares to 234,788 shares, valued at $66.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 16,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,395 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).