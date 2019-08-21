As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; As Argan (AGX) Share Value Declined, Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Its Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 31,540 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 500,000 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shellback Capital Lp holds 35,000 shares. Mai Capital stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 171,274 shares. Qvt Lp owns 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,217 shares. Maple Cap Management reported 1,339 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ally Fin has 80,000 shares. Clal Insur Enterprise Holding reported 451,700 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7.97 million shares. Waverton Management owns 12,892 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,566 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 3,025 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

