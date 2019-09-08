As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Northstar Group Has Lifted Position; Guardian Capital LP Increases Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 225,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.44M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.28 million shares traded or 68.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 09/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive–Fred Campbell on Facebook, Google Censorship: `Conservatism Itself Is at Stake’; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 18/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook to Change User Terms, Limiting Effect of EU Privacy Law

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,840 shares to 78,323 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 168,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,532 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Communications owns 456,109 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Maryland owns 1.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 75,384 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 9,552 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc invested in 0.48% or 8,144 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian LP owns 13,819 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Research & Inc owns 2,425 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,596 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.32% stake. Columbus Hill Management Lp owns 174,353 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Somerset Grp Ltd Llc owns 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,294 shares. Motco holds 0.52% or 31,533 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.