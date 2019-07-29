As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Increased Position; Osterweis Capital Management Stake in Medifast (MED) Has Raised by $579,755 as Stock Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1012.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.18M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 23/05/2018 – Facebook users unite! “Data Labour Union” launches in Netherlands; 04/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIVACY COMMISSIONER OPENS FORMAL INVESTIGATION IN TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER DATA BREACH; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PERSONAL DATA: NBC

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company's stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 300,573 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,640 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $41.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,750 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "3 Hot Stocks in Office Productivity â€" And How to Trade Them – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 83,417 shares. 75,618 are owned by Chilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 1.35% stake. Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.23 million shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Co stated it has 2,315 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs LP holds 1.44% or 4.39M shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group has 6,513 shares. Eastern National Bank owns 85,183 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.77 million shares. Steinberg Asset holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,005 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 40 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,411 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,984 shares. Grimes And Communication Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,699 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 67,100 shares to 304,973 shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 88,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,290 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Medifast exceeds expectations with 114 percent profit growth in 4Q – Baltimore Business Journal" on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019