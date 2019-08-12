As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake Has Upped by Penn Capital Management Co Inc

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 184.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 59,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 91,620 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 32,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 224,855 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $186.1. About 1.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 84,051 shares to 248,486 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 170,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,359 shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Stockhouse” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Baptist Health Care Retirement Savings Program – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 105,629 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1,690 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 30,016 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 242,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,809 shares. Samlyn Lc has 3.91% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 33,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 30,224 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,627 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,363 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.27% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.09% or 3.79M shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $98,107 activity. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.77% or 19,810 shares in its portfolio. Guild Investment Mngmt reported 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fjarde Ap has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Group Inc invested in 2,193 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fosun Limited invested in 23,887 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability invested in 350,000 shares or 6.81% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,902 shares. Capital Intll Investors, California-based fund reported 37.72 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 1.17 million shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc World Markets reported 372,146 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 18,330 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.