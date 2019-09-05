As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased by $775,386 Its Holding; Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Market Value Declined While Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Position by $2.68 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 4,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $190.2. About 8.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profile data scraped by third parties; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire […]

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 17,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.74M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 20 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 226,722 shares. 5,633 were reported by Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Burney Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 3,320 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Fmr Limited Co owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 71,225 shares. 1,139 are owned by Quantbot Techs L P. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 10,718 shares. Parametrica Ltd accumulated 2,520 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.07% stake. Lincoln Corp has 2,330 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 14,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,262 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 52,160 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 5.97 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 403,431 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 569,632 shares. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 130 shares. Firsthand Mgmt owns 75,000 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 294,189 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nwi Mgmt LP reported 300,000 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,499 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser holds 0.16% or 4,864 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1,368 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx has 12,030 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,279 shares. Welch Limited Co has 2.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).