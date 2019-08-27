As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Iconiq Capital Trimmed by $3.36 Million Its Position; Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Its Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Holding by $5.06 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 104,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 266,415 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 10.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 12/03/2018 – Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

