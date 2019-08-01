As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $671,968; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $854,025 as Stock Price Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 4,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, down from 54,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $195.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Hassan Sees ‘Tension’ Between Users, Profits; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet European leaders over data use; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 83,611 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 98,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 2.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.24M shares. Waddell Reed reported 2.17M shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.97% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 18,907 shares. Tcw Gp reported 1.41 million shares stake. Bartlett Ltd Co reported 85,718 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,108 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability stated it has 3,317 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fmr has 115.07 million shares. Owl Creek Asset LP accumulated 152,263 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 232,881 shares. Strategic Financial reported 24,758 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co stated it has 1.54 million shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 1.77% or 53,691 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.22 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 86,584 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 373,105 shares. Hillswick Asset Management Lc has invested 6.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Company Delaware invested in 0.08% or 19,629 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,519 shares. Invesco has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Kempner Capital Mgmt has 1.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 21.39 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrow Fin holds 54,602 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.65% stake. Cambiar Invsts Ltd invested in 832,873 shares. Aspen Investment Inc holds 0.66% or 15,947 shares. Advsr Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 72,041 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 22,871 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,555 shares to 62,335 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

