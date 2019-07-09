As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 22,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.81 million, down from 429,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $198.9. About 9.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 12,327 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $41.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

