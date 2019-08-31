As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Has Boosted by Viking Global Investors Lp

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Conference Call Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 4; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video)

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 506,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 13.74 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.51 million, up from 13.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,811 shares to 250,195 shares, valued at $47.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 50,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,127 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 602 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 851,086 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 3,579 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 13,552 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Com owns 8,046 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department owns 1,320 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.09% or 7,712 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.3% or 13,587 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 116,660 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 56,519 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp invested in 0.32% or 6,513 shares. Cordasco Fin Net has 100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,250 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 244,000 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,579 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burns J W owns 4,970 shares. Main Street Rech Llc has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,873 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 5,781 shares. 310,000 were accumulated by Capital Growth Limited Partnership. Utah Retirement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,500 shares. 160,834 are owned by Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 33 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.24% or 27,716 shares.

