As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, First Interstate Bank Has Lowered by $2.17 Million Its Stake; Manchester Capital Management Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $307,962

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank analyzed 13,094 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,703 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 14,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,354 shares to 7,516 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,673 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by major financial outlets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by major financial outlets.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).