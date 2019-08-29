As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $383,792; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Held by Evercore Wealth Management Llc

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 364,173 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.05M, up from 362,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $229.51. About 718,310 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 2,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 103,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, down from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $184.14. About 3.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares to 84,682 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,305 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware owns 1.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,377 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,558 shares. Ami Management reported 4,591 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank reported 2,489 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 615,547 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) holds 6.37% or 83,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 710 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Coastline Tru holds 20,195 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Polaris Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 248 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 7,220 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,009 shares. Eaton Vance owns 1.08 million shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 427,291 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.