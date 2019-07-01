As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted by $363,208 Its Position; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Its Aptargroup (ATR) Stake as Shares Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 3,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, down from 211,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $123.38. About 128,276 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 8.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 17/03/2018 – Shut It Down; Facebook Flaws; Politician’s Dream: Saturday Wrap; 27/03/2018 – I checked and it turns out Facebook knows a lot about me; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $66,163 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 123 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,961 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 6,559 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 66,534 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 13,734 shares. Champlain Prtn Ltd Com invested in 1.53% or 1.65M shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 87,731 shares. Ballentine Ltd has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1.11 million shares. Dupont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 16,276 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 91,483 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.16% or 417,477 shares. Invesco owns 449,191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,175 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. ATR’s profit will be $71.41M for 27.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.61% EPS growth.

