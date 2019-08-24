As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Raised by $307,432 Its Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Share Value Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69M, down from 143,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – FB CLARIFIES PROGRAMMING PRACTICES TYPES THAT WON’T BE BACKED; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN APRIL INCREASED BUYBACK PROGRAM BY ADDED $9B; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Com reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs, a Florida-based fund reported 8,213 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 275,293 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc owns 232,881 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 245,901 shares. 4,684 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc. 35,590 were accumulated by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 94,737 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.2% or 55,763 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 62,177 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has 20 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.03% or 27,116 shares. Associated Banc holds 89,127 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 76,680 shares. Tiedemann Advisors accumulated 31,855 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Alphabet Stock Is Still a Solid Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,743 shares. Howard Management invested in 143,459 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Lvm Cap Management Mi reported 24,198 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 240,518 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Redmond Asset Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 19,025 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company reported 5.04M shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 38,042 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 2.15% or 39,670 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northside Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 8,846 shares. Bsw Wealth holds 0.22% or 4,543 shares. Interactive Financial Advsrs reported 1,236 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has 9,847 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 195,377 shares to 296,281 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 608,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.