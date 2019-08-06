As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped by $307,432 Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 83,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83M, up from 59,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $512.68. About 430,088 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of The West holds 3,608 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 157,004 shares. City Co accumulated 0.03% or 219 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 91,564 shares. Moreover, Eminence LP has 2.4% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 127,880 shares. Cumberland Prns accumulated 0.07% or 1,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pension Serv reported 86,650 shares stake. 462,819 are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. American Interest Grp holds 32,206 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 193,250 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kings Point Management reported 50 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,690 shares to 31,462 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,004 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 294,189 shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 0.27% stake. Duff And Phelps Management reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.84% or 71,568 shares in its portfolio. 660 were accumulated by Td Capital Mgmt Limited Co. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability reported 28,554 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,336 shares. Brinker Cap reported 103,040 shares. Academy Management Inc Tx holds 3.85% or 99,790 shares in its portfolio. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Co has 3.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.23 million shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 32,200 shares.

