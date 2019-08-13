As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Position; S Muoio & Company Boosted Its Integrated Device Tech (IDTI) Holding by $5.66 Million

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $189.9. About 6.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 224.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.