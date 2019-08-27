As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Raised Its Stake by $681,641; Plexus (PLXS) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Increased Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 178.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 14,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 60,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 483,263 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46M, up from 422,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 86,817 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4,200 shares to 265,094 shares, valued at $66.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,552 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 10,094 shares to 5,605 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,501 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

