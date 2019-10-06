As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Stanley Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.88 Million; Workday (WDAY) Stake Upped by Sterling Capital Management Llc

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 119.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 3,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $642,000, up from 1,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.62M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 138,955 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. 37,217 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,121 shares. M Hldgs Secs invested in 1.15% or 17,634 shares. Capstone Ltd Co has 4,857 shares. Act Ii Limited Partnership holds 52,368 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company reported 29,277 shares. Grassi Invest Management owns 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,000 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd Co accumulated 12,096 shares. Carlson Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,774 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc invested in 2,557 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 5.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 35,000 shares to 285,100 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 110,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 137,999 shares to 419,193 shares, valued at $23.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,223 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.96% or 190,126 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0.01% or 5,725 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 2,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 405 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bares has 10.33% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.83 million shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,180 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 200 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 9,240 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,572 shares. 100 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.