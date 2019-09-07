As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Capital Advisors Cut by $914,890 Its Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video); 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: German officials want answers on Facebook data mining; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 16,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

