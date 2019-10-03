As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Courage Capital Management Lowered Position; Mackenzie Financial Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Cut by $4.14 Million as Shares Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 6.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 16/04/2018 – EU digital chief to meet with Facebook CEO amid privacy scandal; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 121,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 7,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 129,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 119,083 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.83 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 62.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

