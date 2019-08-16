As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed by $35.69 Million Its Position; Baldwin Brothers Holds Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51M, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $183.52. About 9.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’via @cnbctech; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for U.S. bankruptcy; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing Sensitive Personal Information Of 87 Million Americans; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 3.14M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 45,969 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 16,112 shares. Fagan Assoc has invested 3.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M Hldg Securities has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,677 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 410 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 177.22 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,404 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Services Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,631 shares. Bender Robert & holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,833 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 4,159 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Interest Limited has 2,246 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 63,896 shares. 201,585 are held by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 78 shares. California-based Ami Asset Corporation has invested 2.7% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stock Yards Financial Bank holds 234,498 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 331,571 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,586 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 114,663 shares. Northstar Grp owns 74,331 shares. 21,174 are held by First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru Communications. Coatue Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Town Country Bankshares Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 36,040 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares to 18,577 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,294 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).