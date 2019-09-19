As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Upped Stake by $85.89 Million; Advisor Partners Has Lowered Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake as Share Value Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 6.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,052 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 22,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 1.25M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,587 shares to 28,009 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,622 were reported by Of Vermont. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,869 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd holds 37,553 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 36,811 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 127,819 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Com reported 1,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.17% or 11,887 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,828 shares. Penobscot Inv accumulated 0.19% or 6,910 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt has 226 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 39,071 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Corp invested 0.73% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Conning Inc reported 9,625 shares stake. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 6.24 million shares or 3.98% of all its holdings.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.