As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Truepoint Has Trimmed Its Position by $378,240; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Position by $16.13 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook dropped from Australian Ethical ETF after data breach; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 71,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 26,686 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 98,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 547,713 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 78,057 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $97.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank And has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 32,600 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.31% or 805,388 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Inv Mgmt has invested 2.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.99% or 11,792 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,192 shares. Davenport And Limited Company holds 27,763 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 14,580 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,035 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 77,436 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe Company reported 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 1.23% or 414,719 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.07 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 25,225 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 6,828 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 159,038 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.06% or 96,992 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.42% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 897,416 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28,768 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge holds 0.08% or 5,905 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,695 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,172 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Hanseatic has invested 0.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 358,373 shares to 595,373 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 226,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).